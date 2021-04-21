Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 12,183 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 317.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.