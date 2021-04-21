Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.13. 218,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $419.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

