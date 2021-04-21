Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 78,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

