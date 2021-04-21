Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,740 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,514,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.19. 2,826,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14.

