Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $269.43. 80,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,731. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.67 and a 12 month high of $272.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

