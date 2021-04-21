Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Neutral Rating at Northcoast Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

BECN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $57.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock worth $3,660,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

