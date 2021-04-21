Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Million

Brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce $1.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $560,000.00 to $1.92 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $13.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 million to $20.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $36.03 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $48.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEEM. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of BEEM opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $200.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $508,909. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

