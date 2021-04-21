Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon Sells 10,000 Shares

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 233,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,025. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $617.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.