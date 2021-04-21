Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after buying an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after buying an additional 829,627 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,850,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,960. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

