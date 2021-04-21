Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $257.70. 5,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day moving average is $245.25.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

