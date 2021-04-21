Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Ann Yerger Buys 500 Shares

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Director Ann Yerger acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,101.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,666,968. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

