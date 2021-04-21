Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

