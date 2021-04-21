Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 456,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,064.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

