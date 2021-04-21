Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,102,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.88.

AMZN stock opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,157.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,191.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

