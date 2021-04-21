Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $127.22 million and $4.77 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1,766.90 or 0.03151177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.35 or 0.00335915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

