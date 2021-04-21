Beer Money (BEER) Trading Down 5% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $293,841.63 and approximately $4.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 5% against the dollar.

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,100,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

