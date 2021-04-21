Beldex Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.48 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Beldex has a total market cap of $60.48 million and $4,427.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

