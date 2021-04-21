Bella Protocol (BEL) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00007226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $122.69 million and $34.40 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00094154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00664641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.28 or 0.08080561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

BEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.