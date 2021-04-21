Beowulf (BWF) Market Capitalization Hits $13.19 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.19 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00067374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00663491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07317853 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

