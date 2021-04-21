BEPRO Network Hits Market Cap of $22.74 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $22.74 million and $7.76 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00067494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.90 or 0.00658598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.01 or 0.08028513 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00049332 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

