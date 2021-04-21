Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €15.10 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €15.10 ($17.76) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.86 ($21.01).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €17.92 ($21.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €7.44 ($8.76) and a twelve month high of €18.61 ($21.89). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.45.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

