Berenberg Bank Upgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to “Buy”

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,047.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Mattel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,377,000 after buying an additional 932,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,150,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,814 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,050,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,991,000 after purchasing an additional 568,489 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.