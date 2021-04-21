Berry Data (BRY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00012634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00063059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00277926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01021961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00655910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.32 or 0.99785436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

