Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) Now Covered by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BSPE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BSPE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,217. Bespoke Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.

