Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report sales of $1.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $10.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.60 million, with estimates ranging from $6.99 million to $10.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

BCYC opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

