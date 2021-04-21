BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $624,708.10 and $43,597.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00678790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.01 or 0.06937651 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

