BidiPass Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,597.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $624,708.10 and $43,597.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00068932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00095044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.60 or 0.00678790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.01 or 0.06937651 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.