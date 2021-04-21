BIDR Achieves Market Cap of $5.95 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. BIDR has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $48.28 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00063964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.88 or 0.00275465 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.85 or 0.01014170 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.23 or 0.00663501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.31 or 0.99586515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

