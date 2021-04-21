BiFi (BIFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.00344139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023515 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006304 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

