Big Data Protocol (BDP) One Day Volume Hits $5.86 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $61.16 million and $5.86 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.56 or 0.00004677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00093882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.36 or 0.00637432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,928,651 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

