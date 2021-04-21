Big Data Protocol Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004992 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $64.01 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00066855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00020236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.14 or 0.00658912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,193.15 or 0.07823883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00049545 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 23,928,651 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

