BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $116,860.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $514,325.80.

Shares of BIGC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 43,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.