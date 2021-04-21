Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,091 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,674,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,515,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,386,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after purchasing an additional 998,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,322,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,383,000 after purchasing an additional 861,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

