Bill Maher Acquires 7,000 Shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,224.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. 52,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.66. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEF. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 432,213 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

