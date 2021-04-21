BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading Down 1.4%

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

