Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $88.62 billion and approximately $9.45 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $577.56 or 0.01037630 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.