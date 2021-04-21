Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $5.40 billion and approximately $6.80 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00067745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00675864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.34 or 0.07296385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00038076 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,402,890,536 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.