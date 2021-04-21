Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $86,478.99 and $1.02 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00275867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.50 or 0.01017535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.35 or 0.00651945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,003.06 or 0.99637077 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

