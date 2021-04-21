Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $424.25

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $424.25 and last traded at $424.11, with a volume of 5457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $411.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 433,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,812,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

