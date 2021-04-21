Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.93

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.93 and traded as high as $21.47. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 96,563 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of $228.07 million, a P/E ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,843.20. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $72,100.00. Insiders have acquired 11,712 shares of company stock valued at $192,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

