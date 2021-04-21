Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading Down 2.3%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $266.77 and last traded at $266.91. 9,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,238,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.20.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average of $265.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
