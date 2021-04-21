Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading Down 2.3%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $266.77 and last traded at $266.91. 9,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,238,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average of $265.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

