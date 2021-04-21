BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz Sells 650 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $20,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Marcus Schulz sold 224 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $8,012.48.

Shares of BLFS traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 201,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,727. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.30, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.