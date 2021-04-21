BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew Sells 20,000 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 201,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

