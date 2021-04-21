BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BiomX Inc, a clinical stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), liver, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

