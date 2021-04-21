Bird.Money Market Capitalization Reaches $17.73 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 90% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $211.66 or 0.00384143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.83 or 0.07377137 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,769 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

