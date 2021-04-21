BitBall Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $989,786.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,692.26 or 1.00351370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00037438 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00151623 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005671 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

