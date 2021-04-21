BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $832,986.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00020589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00094877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00660954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.66 or 0.08159360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00049275 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

