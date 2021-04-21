BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0033

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. BitCoal has a market cap of $14,980.17 and $127.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 34.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00710540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 129.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

