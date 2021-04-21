Bitcoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.54 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $17.85 billion and approximately $6.54 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $953.57 or 0.01719798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,446.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.94 or 0.00560792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001765 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,714,925 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.