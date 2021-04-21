Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Hits $33.50

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $622.21 million and $6.30 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.50 or 0.00060821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,080.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.63 or 0.01724077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.32 or 0.00556134 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004108 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

